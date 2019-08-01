|
|
Jean (Gaffney)McGuigan of Jupiter, Fla., and Old Saybrook, Conn., passed away on July 28 in Florida. Born on March 10, 1930, in New Britain Conn., she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Gaffney of New Britain, Conn. She was a 1947 graduate of the Mount St Joseph Academy in West Hartford, Conn., she also attended the University of Connecticut before starting her career with Southern New England Telephone Company, where she worked for 27 years.
Upon her retirement in 1995, she and her husband moved to Indiantown Beach, Old Saybrook, Conn., and Jupiter, Fla., fulfilling a dream of spending summers on the Connecticut shoreline and winters in Florida. Jean treasured her family and was a loyal friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed long walks along the Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean in Jupiter, Fla. She was an avid golfer who scored a hole in one while playing with her husband in Florida.
For many years, she gave her free time to the AARP as a tax consultant. Jean is survived by her husband, Steve of 60 years, sons, Michael and wife, Debbie on Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., son, Steve and wife, Mary of Canton, Conn., son, Robert of New Britain Conn., son, Brian of Bristol, Conn., her six cherished grandchildren, Joe, Mike, Dylan, Tyler, Lexie, and Molly. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie Gaffney of New Britain, Conn., and brother-in-law, John McGuigan of New Jersey. Jean was predeceased by her sister, Peggy Malone, and brothers, Robert, and James Gaffney. A private burial will be held in Florida at the convenience of the family.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019