Jean P. (Przybysz) Martin, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 with family by her side. Born in Brunswick, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gina Przybysz.
Jean worked for General Motors for many years until her retirement. She was a devoted and loving mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Jean leaves two sons, Robert and Shane Martin both of Seekonk; two brothers, Mark and Alan Przybysz and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to gather on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. A graveside service in celebration of Jean's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville.
Face coverings are required and social distancing must be observed. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Przybysz family for their trust.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.