Jean (Scalise) Scotella
1937 - 2020
Jean (Scalise) Scotella, born Dec. 20, 1937, of New Britain passed away early Oct. 2, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, after a short illness at the age of 83. She was a beloved wife to John Scotella, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She also leaves son Gerald Scotella and his wife, Lisa, of Bristol; and daughter Annamarie (Nina) Caruso and husband, Joseph, of Avon; and her grandchildren, Katy Scotella, Ariana and Dante Caruso. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Jean was a devoted wife and grandmother - her biggest joy! - and loved to cook and spend time with her family. She had an avid green thumb and her home was always full of life. Remembered for her kindness and giving spirit, she will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched. Retired from CCSU, Jean enjoyed her retirement with her husband John, her children and her grandchildren. She will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at 11:00 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., New Britain. Entombment will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral Home. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
October 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
