Jeanette (Zapor) Duly, 95, formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Ledgecrest Health Care Center in Kensington. She was the widow of John J. Duly who died in October 2019.
Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Lechwar) Zapor. Jeanette was a resident of New Britain for over 70 years and was employed at CCSU with ARA Food Services for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in New Britain. Jeanette, along with her husband John, enjoyed polka music and polka dancing. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle person and a caregiver who was always willing to help others.
Surviving are three daughters, Christine Bratina and her husband Edward of Clinton, Patricia Favara and her husband Fran of Franklin, MA, Maureen Zukowski and her husband Edward of Berlin; a sister, Phyllis Kenc and her husband George of Wethersfield; six grandchildren and their spouses, Kristyn and Edward Dobbins, Marc and Jennifer Favara, Ken and Sara Bratina, Bryan and Jamie Favara, Erik Zukowski, and Sara Zukowski; four great-grandchildren, Summer Rose Dobbins, Benjamin and Ryan Favara, and Viviana Bratina; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Henry, Leonard, and Chester Zapor and her sister Mary Peron. The family would like to thank Ledgecrest Health Care Center for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery. A Liturgy will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church at a future date to be announced. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church or Ledgecrest Health Care Center. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Jeanette with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
