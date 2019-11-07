|
Jeannette L. DeBlois, 77, passed away in the comfort of her home in Litchfield on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She is now reunited with her beloved grandson, James DeBlois.
Jeannette was born on April 17, 1942, in Saint Francis, Maine, daughter to the late Alphonse and Mary (Hutchison) Bouchard. She resided in the area of Southington and Plainville for most of her life and was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Jeannette enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her sister, Pat, Bingo and trips to the casino with her friend Joanne and her late friend, Marta. She was a competitive person who was good at winning all the games she took part in. She was a true people-person who loved being in the company of others, especially her adored grandchildren, and she will be missed dearly.
Jeannette is survived by her son, Robert F. DeBlois Jr. and his fiancé, Diana Stolting; her daughter, Pam (DeBlois) Styers and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Christopher and Carson Styers, Kelsey Scarfo and her husband, Paul, and Sheena Miller and her husband Kyle; her seven great-grandchildren; her goddaughters, Donna Goodrow and Diane Hayes; her siblings, Anita White, Vivian Fotter, Dick Bouchard and his wife, Mary, George Bouchard, and Patricia Murphy and her husband, David. In addition to her grandson and her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Ben, Reggie, John, Joan, Jo, and Theresa Bouchard.
Funeral Services in Celebration of Jeannette's life will begin at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., in Plainville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., in Plainville. Burial will be held privately. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Donations in memory of Jeannette can be made to a . For more information, visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019