|
|
Jeffrey Joseph Fusco, 53, of New Britain passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late John and Juliette (Damiano) Fusco and was a lifelong New Britain resident. Jeffrey was employed in mason construction and was a member of Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph Church) and Elks Lodge #957. He was an avid Washington Redskins, New York Yankee, and NASCAR fan. Jeffrey loved to cook Sunday dinners for his family and was a master of his famous chili. His greatest pride and joy were his nieces and nephews. Jeffery will be greatly missed by all who loved him.Surviving are his sister and brothers, Christina Fusco of Greene, Iowa, John Fusco and Venise Fusco of New Britain, Mark Fusco and Kara Goodrich of Southington, Thomas Fusco and fiancé, Maria Flores, of New Britain and Joseph Fusco of New Britain; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who he dearly loved. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Cynthia Fusco and sister-in-law, Sherry Heath-Fusco.Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S Main St., in New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary Cemetery. Share a memory of Jeffrey with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019