Jennie (Garlewski) Pich, 96, of New Britain, died peacefully at her home on April 15, 2020, with her children by her side. Jennie was the eldest daughter of the late James and Anna Garlewski. Jennie worked for the State of Connecticut for 17 years retiring as a Food Stamp Supervisor for the Department of Social Services. She also worked as a paymaster for many local companies earlier in her life. She enjoyed getting together with her family for holiday gatherings. Her nieces and nephews and their children made it so special for her by cooking her favorites, barbecue ribs and brisket. She loved cooking and baking for her family, and participating in her church pierogi workshop with all of her fellow parishioners.
Jennie is survived by her son, Michael Pich, and her daughter, Tanya Spiller and husband, Thomas and her granddaughter, Kaleigh. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their children that were all very special to her. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Joseph W. Pich and her siblings, Tanya Kosko, and Sonya Bartos.
She will be laid to rest privately in the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, New Britain. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Jennie's name may be made to the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 2876, New Britain, CT 06050. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 18, 2020