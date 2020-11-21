Jesse Suárez, 65, of West Hartford, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Jesse was born on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon on Sept. 2, 1955 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. He was the only son to the late Jose Guadalupe Suárez Quijas and Marta Leonor Negrete Martinez and brother to seven sisters. Dad was a leather worker who made boots and shoes and mom an exceptional house wife. Early on, at the age of 5, he found his passion for flipping a peso. Jesse would anxiously wait for his parents to finish reading their daily newspaper only to run out the door with the paper under his arm. He'd walk up and down the cobblestone roads of Violeta street and shout, "get your paper read all about it!". Too easy he thought. Jesse completed middle school and was compelled to start working to help alleviate his family's financial hardship. Little Jose would accompany his mother to the neighboring towns to help her sell the shoes his father had made. He was a very well rounded man. Jesse took up photography for a year or so, shooting weddings as well as other social functions. Soon after that he began working for the city of Leon as an investigating prosecutor, a job he really loved. There is where he met his first wife Carolina who gave him his first son, Jesus David Suarez Rodriguez on Dec. 29, 1978. Jesse changed his line of work returning to sales with a Cement fabricator, which didn't last long. He longed to embark on an adventure North to the US. Jesse asked his mother for her blessing and off he went to Escondido, Calif. where his only older sister Evelia Catalina greeted him with open arms. He loved Western films and looked up to John Wayne and his cowboy ways. After traveling quite a bit from Nevada to Texas he ended up in Minneapolis, Minn. for work. Here he met the true love of his life, Maria De La Luz Suarez Torresday. Romantic love letters were exchanged and wedding bells rang. The lovely couple moved to Connecticut where they started a family. Their first daughter Jessica Suárez was born June 6, 1987, in Milford and a year later their last son Joseph Suarez was born on Sept. 27, 1988.He worked very hard alongside his wife and excelled at everything he set forth. For only having completed middle school he quickly thrived in America owning multiple homes and apartment complexes and became a well known entrepreneur in the liquor industry. His nickname was the mayor of New Britain and was adored and respected by everyone he crossed paths with. Jesse loved helping people and there really didn't exist challenge too impossible for him. He was an excellent son, loving husband, kind brother and terrific father and grandfather. Jesse Suarez you will be greatly missed, RIP.
Jesse is survived by his wife of thirty-four years; Maria Suárez, his two sons Jesús David Suárez and Joseph Suárez, his daughter Jessica Suárez, his six sisters Evelin Catalina Suárez, Luz Elena Suárez, Rosa María Suárez, Bertha Hilda Suárez, Ma. Guadalupe Suárez, Ma. Del Consuelo and Ma. Silvia and his grandson Nickolas Dos Santos.
A Celebration of Jesse's life will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish Church of St. Mary, 544 Main St. New Britain. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Suarez family or to share a memory of Jesse, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.