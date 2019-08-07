|
|
Jill Marie Carver, 47, of Southington, formerly of Plainville, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Jill was born July 25, 1972, in New Britain, a daughter of the late Raymond E. and Geraldine (Tabor) Carver. She attended Linden Street School and was a graduate of the Gengras Center Day Program at CCARC. She was a member of PARC and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 33 of Plainville. Jill was a volunteer at Saint Mark Episcopal Church in New Britain and was honored by the Chamber of Commerce in 2000 as the employee of the year at Atoglas of Berlin. Jill enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Saturday morning league. She also loved tag sales, shopping, was very generous and had a great sense of humor. Jill also loved teaching her neighbor's dog to love peanut butter. Jill leaves her special mom, Sandra J. Carver of Plainville, her brother, Michael Carver of Plainville, her step-brother and step-sister, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.
Funeral services in celebration of Jill's life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., in Plainville. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in New Britain. Family and friends may gather at the funeral on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. If desired memorial contributions may be made to PARC, 28 East Maple St., Plainville, CT 06062. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy, please visit Jill's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019