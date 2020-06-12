Jo Ann (Schrager) Battistoni, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 30, at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.Jo Ann was born February 7, 1947 in New Britain, daughter of the late Donald and Josephine (Schultz) Schrager.Jo Ann is survived by her significant other, Vincent P. Aiello of Morris; her son, Michael P. Battistoni and his wife Kristin of Haddam; her sister, Donna Martin and her husband Romeo of Plainville; her grandchildren, Alex and Brigitte Battistoni of Haddam and two nephews, Scott and Eric Martin.