Joan (Woods) Peplau, 80, of Kensington, died Tuesday (Mar. 10, 2020) at home. Born in Kingston, NY, the daughter of the late H. Edward and Margaret (Grogan) Woods, she lived most of her life in the Berlin area. She had been employed for many years at the Hartford Golf Club and the New Britain Herald and was a member of St. Paul's Church. Joan is survived by two sons Gerald Peplau of New Britain, Joseph and his wife Kristin Peplau of So. Windsor, a sister Maureen Tardif of Berlin, a brother Terrence Woods of New Britain; her close friend and caregiver Eloise Danko, three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (March 14, 2020) at 10:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 12, 2020