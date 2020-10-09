1/1
Joan Screen
Joan Screen, 74, of Plainville, passed away among her beloved family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Joan's life will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, followed by committal services at West Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Friday evening, from 6-8 p.m. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For the full obituary and online expressions of sympathy please visit Joan's tribute page at www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Plainville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
