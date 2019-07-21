Joan (Pickett) Teske

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Joan (Pickett) Teske, 86, of Berlin, widow of Albert A. Teske, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Born in Somerville, N.J., daughter of the late George Pickett and Ellen (Boardman) Pickett Haffey, she graduated from Berlin High School, Class of 1951, and later graduated from Teachers College of Connecticut (CCSU). Joan taught at several local schools, and was a longtime member of the Berlin Historical Society.

Surviving are three sons, John Teske of Southington, Brian Teske and his wife Ruth, also of Southington, and Jack Teske and his wife Jackie of Marlborough; a daughter, Bobbie Ann Gorneault of Berlin; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, including Janet Cassarino and her husband Steve and their children, Paul, Elena, Veronica and James; Brian Teske; Sondra Teske-Jernigan and her husband Alex; Sarah Gorneault and her children Jayden, Aaliyah and Liliana; Joshua Teske; Danielle Gorneault and her daughter Alexis; Alexandra Teske; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Joan was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Radune Lund.

Calling hours are Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home. Funeral services are Thursday at 10 a.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Maple Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berlin Historical Society, P.O. Box 8192, Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 21 to July 24, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries