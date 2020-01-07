|
Joanne Bojanowski, 66, of New Britain, passed away unexpectantly on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born on October 6, 1953, in Croatia, she was the daughter of the late Tadeusz and Julia (Markovcic) Bojanowski. Joanne immigrated to the United States in 1959 with her parents, grandmother and four siblings. She was a gifted artist and an avid animal lover. Though she never had any children of her own, Joanne was very fond of them, especially her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A beloved sister and special aunt, Joanne is survived by her siblings, Stanley Bojanowski and his wife Linda of Plainville, Anton Bojanowski and his wife Annie of Meriden, Ann Bojanowski and her significant other Randy Kirk of Bristol and Rosemarie DeArmond and her husband Steve of Fort Wayne, IN as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Maria Wojciak.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 7, 2020