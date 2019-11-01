|
|
Mr. Joe Louis Mitchell, 75, of New Britain, CT departed his life Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at home. Joe was born October 6, 1944 in Dublin, GA and was the son of the late Mr. Johnny "Bo" Mitchell and Mrs. Ruby D. (Holmes) Allen.
Joe leaves to mourn his passing one daughter, Mrs. Kendra Armstrong (Paul) of Leesburg, GA; two sons Bernard "Keith" Mitchell and Charles Lee Mitchell both of Warner Robins, GA, four sisters, Jewel D. Fluellen and Nettie P. Floyd both of New Britain CT, Vanessa Allen and Sharon Allen of Dublin, GA, one brother Tony J. Allen of Dublin, GA. Seven additional half sisters and brothers, eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Joe is also survived by a special friend, Ms. Audrey White of New Britain, CT and one great aunt, Ms. Fannie Mitchell of Dublin, GA. Joe was predeceased y his two brothers James Parker and Blanton Parker.
Homegoing Celebration for Joe will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Spottswood A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 Crestwood La., New Britain, CT with the Rev. Samuel C. Blanks, Pastor, presiding. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at Spottswood A.M.E. Zion Church, Monday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Mitchell family or to share a memory of Joe, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019