Joseph DeAngelo, 87, of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is now reunited with his loving wife of over 58 years, Josephine June (Taricani) DeAngelo, who predeceased him on June 18, 2019. Joseph was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Joseph was born on December 10, 1931 in New Britain, son to the late Louis and Susan (Petrucci) DeAngelo. He attended Plainville High School and proudly went on to serve in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Joseph began his career in restoration and established D & L Painting in 1960. He had a passion for maintaining and overseeing his apartment complex that he built in Plainville and took great pride in his work. In addition to his apartment complex, he built his own homes including his beach house in Old Lyme. Over the years, Joseph, his wife and family created many memories at their beach house. He enjoyed spending time at Mohegan Sun Casino playing the tables, especially Blackjack. Family was the center of his world and he enjoyed the time spent over Sunday dinners, holidays, and any chance he got to be surrounded by his loved ones. He especially adored his only great-grandson, Giovanni.
Joseph leaves his son, David DeAngelo and his wife Karen, his granddaughters, Kristen DeAngelo and her partner Kyle Bolduc and Nicole Gallo and her husband Steve, his great-grandson Giovanni Gallo, his brother Michael DeAngelo and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 with calling hours between 9 AM and 10:30 AM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville. A funeral service at Bailey Funeral Home will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial with full military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, 151 Farmington Ave., Plainville. For more information, please visit Joseph's tribute page at BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 3, 2019