John Crenella, a lifelong resident of New Britain, departed this earth on June 19, 2020 to join his beloved wife Bernadette in Heaven. The son of Agedio and Rosa, he was 97 years old. He is survived by his daughter Joan; three sons and their wives, Gerald and Maria, Richard and Ann, David and Lisa; his six grandchildren; a great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
He served as an Aviation Cadet in the Army during WWII and went on to become an accomplished tool & die maker. He was employed by Sherwood Tool and later the Sherry Cup Company. He enjoyed bowling, square dancing and roller skating which he still did into his 60's.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to The American Heart Association. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Saint Mary Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
He served as an Aviation Cadet in the Army during WWII and went on to become an accomplished tool & die maker. He was employed by Sherwood Tool and later the Sherry Cup Company. He enjoyed bowling, square dancing and roller skating which he still did into his 60's.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to The American Heart Association. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Saint Mary Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.