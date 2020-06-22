John Crenella
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Crenella, a lifelong resident of New Britain, departed this earth on June 19, 2020 to join his beloved wife Bernadette in Heaven. The son of Agedio and Rosa, he was 97 years old. He is survived by his daughter Joan; three sons and their wives, Gerald and Maria, Richard and Ann, David and Lisa; his six grandchildren; a great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
He served as an Aviation Cadet in the Army during WWII and went on to become an accomplished tool & die maker. He was employed by Sherwood Tool and later the Sherry Cup Company. He enjoyed bowling, square dancing and roller skating which he still did into his 60's.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to The American Heart Association. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Saint Mary Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved