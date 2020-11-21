John D. "Jack" Reeve, 84, of Kensington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born on Aug. 23, 1936 in New Britain to parents Samuel J. and Marie (Recor) Reeve and grew up in Kensington. Jack graduated from Berlin High School in 1954. He married Judith Petow Reeve in 1962, and they lived in New Britain a short time before moving back to Kensington.
Jack was a member of the Connecticut National Guard for nine years. He worked for Connecticut Light & Power/Northeast Utilities for 35 years, retiring in 1992. His hobbies over the years included beekeeping, flower and vegetable gardening, and restoring antique gas engines. He had a deep appreciation for classical piano music.
Jack is survived by his wife Judy; son Daniel Reeve and daughter-in-law Amy Reeve of Winchester Center; son John Reeve, daughter-in-law Kathy Reeve, and grandsons Tyler and Caleb Reeve of New Britain; daughter Diane Reeve Pete, son-in-law Brian Pete, and grandsons Colby and Landon Pete of Alpharetta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his six older siblings: his brother Robert Reeve of Bristol, brother James Reeve of Plainville, sister Joan Oliver of Kensington, sister Rosalie Tarashuck of Kensington, sister Phyllis Reeve of Kensington, and sister Rita Hutchings of Kensington.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Kensington on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 11:30 a.m. The burial will follow at South Burying Ground in Kensington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.