Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Our Lady of Mercy Church

John Dieli


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Dieli Obituary
John Dieli, 82 years old, died on Monday, May 4 , 2020. John was great lover of Opera and the arts. He studied classical guitar, Violin and collected stamps. John was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on October 13, 1938 was a lifelong resident of Plainville, CT. His parents who predeceased him were Joan and James Dieli. John is survived by his siblings, James B Dieli and his wife Maria Dieli, Emmanuel Dieli and his wife Anna Dieli, Dennis Dieli, Annette Dieli and Janet Dieli. He had six first cousins and several nieces, nephews. A mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church and memorial service and military honors will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -