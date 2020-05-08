|
John Dieli, 82 years old, died on Monday, May 4 , 2020. John was great lover of Opera and the arts. He studied classical guitar, Violin and collected stamps. John was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on October 13, 1938 was a lifelong resident of Plainville, CT. His parents who predeceased him were Joan and James Dieli. John is survived by his siblings, James B Dieli and his wife Maria Dieli, Emmanuel Dieli and his wife Anna Dieli, Dennis Dieli, Annette Dieli and Janet Dieli. He had six first cousins and several nieces, nephews. A mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church and memorial service and military honors will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 8, 2020