1/1
John Henry West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Henry West, 100, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. He was the widower of Mattie May West.
Born in Aiken, SC, he was the son of the late John and Beulah (Smith) West. John attended schools in Florida and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. John lived in Berlin and New Britain before moving to Bloomfield in 1983. He was formerly employed in construction and later at Marlin Rockwell and Aiudi & Sons before retiring. His family was one of the founding families of the McCullough Temple in New Britain. He was considered the father of the year and a shade tree mechanic to many of his friends.
Surviving are six children, Alfred West of Bloomfield, Anthony West and his wife Denise of New Britain, Deborah Martinez of Bloomfield, Maureen Simmone of FL, Maurice West of Bloomfield and his companion Wrenita, and Darian West and his wife Marie of Florida; a sister, Barbara Mitchell; twelve grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He also leaves his special nieces, Erma Jackson and Marie Wooten; a special cousin, Vanessa Burke; and special friends, Joe Dillard, J.R., Dolly, and Mr. & Mrs. Barlow. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas West; his sister, Mattie West Yopp,; and his brother, Willie West. The family would like to thank Trinity Healthcare for their special care.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 AM to 12 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So Main St., New Britain. Burial, with military honors, will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved