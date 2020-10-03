John Henry West, 100, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. He was the widower of Mattie May West.
Born in Aiken, SC, he was the son of the late John and Beulah (Smith) West. John attended schools in Florida and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. John lived in Berlin and New Britain before moving to Bloomfield in 1983. He was formerly employed in construction and later at Marlin Rockwell and Aiudi & Sons before retiring. His family was one of the founding families of the McCullough Temple in New Britain. He was considered the father of the year and a shade tree mechanic to many of his friends.
Surviving are six children, Alfred West of Bloomfield, Anthony West and his wife Denise of New Britain, Deborah Martinez of Bloomfield, Maureen Simmone of FL, Maurice West of Bloomfield and his companion Wrenita, and Darian West and his wife Marie of Florida; a sister, Barbara Mitchell; twelve grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He also leaves his special nieces, Erma Jackson and Marie Wooten; a special cousin, Vanessa Burke; and special friends, Joe Dillard, J.R., Dolly, and Mr. & Mrs. Barlow. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Thomas West; his sister, Mattie West Yopp,; and his brother, Willie West. The family would like to thank Trinity Healthcare for their special care.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 AM to 12 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So Main St., New Britain. Burial, with military honors, will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com