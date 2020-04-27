|
|
John J. Narkiewicz, Attorney, 96, of Farmington, beloved husband of Joan (Juchniewicz) Narkiewicz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was the son of the late John and Mary (Bogina) Narkiewicz. Besides his wife Joan, John is survived by his son, John Narkiewicz of Farmington and daughter Jodi and her husband Randy VanVoorhies of Avon. He also leaves his brother-in-law Norman Juniewic of North Haven, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph and sister Jane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Restoration Fund, 55 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020