Dr. John J. Widlak went to meet his God on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late Jan and Bertha Jennie (Monko) Widlak, he attended Sacred Heart School and was in the first class to graduate from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He went on to receive a degree from Mount Saint Mary's College in Emmittsburg, MD and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. After graduating, he proudly served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force. After serving at Osan AFB Korea and Stewart AFB New York, New Britain's native son returned home; and practiced dentistry for 40 years as an admired and respected pillar of the community. His deep connection to the Polish culture was always evident in his family life. John was an avid golfer and longtime member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club where many friendships were formed and fun times were had. In his spare time, he loved to cook and took great pride in his garden. John also liked to fish and spend his summers at Hawk's Nest Beach. He enjoyed mushroom picking and countless other activities. There was never an interest he wouldn't pursue. The memories are never ending. We sure are going to miss you!
John is survived by Diane Elizabeth (Flick) Widlak, his devoted wife of 51 years; his son, John Joseph Widlak and wife Adedayo; his adoring daughter, Elizabeth Widlak and wife Ana; his son, Matthew Christian Widlak and wife Megan; and his cherished grandchildren: Michael, Grace, Sarah, Elizabeth, Luke, Mary and John Joseph Widlak, IV (expected to arrive in May 2020).
The Widlak family would like to send heartfelt appreciation to the New Britain Community, the dedicated and helpful staff at The Jerome Home, Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and THOCC - New Britain for their compassionate care throughout the years. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in John's name to a special . He will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 16, 2020