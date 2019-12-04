|
John "Jack" Joseph Cassidy, 84, lifetime resident of Plainville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Sheriden Woods Healthcare Center in Bristol. He was the loving and devoted husband to Marie D. (Shea) Cassidy for 58 years.
Jack was born on September 25, 1935 in his childhood home in Plainville, son to the late Thomas James and Hazel (Connelly) Cassidy. He attended local schools graduating from Plainville High School and was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Jack enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served our country during the years of 1953 to 1957. He was honorably discharged having earned rank as Sergeant and was recommended for reenlistment. Jack worked for Marlin Rockwell and was the President of the United Auto Workers Union. His love for sports led him to get involved with coaching Plainville Little League and he was the New England's Garden House Softball Manager. Jack even created his own "Jack's Backyard" softball team which included Jersey style T-shirts for players to wear during games. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, the Boston Celtics, the men and women UCONN basketball teams, and the Washington Redskins. Jack decided to enroll in college in his later years and at the impressive age of 55 was the Valedictorian of his class at CCSU. A wise man full of love and dedication, his family will carry on his legacy as they cherish the times they have shared together over the years.
In addition to his wife, Marie, Jack is survived by his children, John "Jack" Cassidy Jr., Lynn Cassidy, William Cassidy (Bridget), James Cassidy (Cindy); his nine grandchildren, Autumn, Shea, Kayla, Matthew, Paul, Mitchell, Colin, Briana, and Connor; his two great-grandchildren, Liam and Brooke; and his brother, Donald Cassidy (Lillian). He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Cassidy, Betty Boyels, Ann Parkinson, Leo Cassidy, and William Cassidy.
Funeral services in celebration of Jack's life will begin at 9 AM on Tuesday, December 10 from Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. Burial with full military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Monday, December 9 from 5 to 7 PM. In memory of Jack and his service to our country, donations in his name can be made to any organization dedicated to helping our Veterans. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 4, 2019