John Joseph Pajor, 70, of Berlin, husband of Antoinette W. (Snyder) Pajor, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Hartford Hospital, following a long illness. He was predeceased by his first wife, Susan (Forster) Pajor in 1986. Born in Hartford, son of the late Stanley J. and Florence L. (Anulewicz) Pajor, he was a Berlin resident most of his life and was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1967. John was a Master Electrician and worked for the Town of Berlin for 36 years, retiring as Supervisor of Building Maintenance in 2013. He selflessly gave his time to many organizations including being an Honorary Member of the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department; former Board Member of the Berlin YMCA; served on the Town of Berlin Building Commission; former Member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church including as a member of the Vestry and Chairman of the Building Committee of the church; a Member of the Berlin Upbeat Community Team; and was a longtime stamp collector and Member of the American Philatelic Society.
Besides his wife Antoinette, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey F. Pajor and his wife Amy of Kensington; two grandsons, Jaxon and Aaron Pajor, who affectionately knew him as "Papa"; a sister, Margaret Mendoza and her husband Luis of Berlin; several nieces and nephews. Besides his first wife Susan, John was predeceased by two brothers, Stanley Pajor Jr. and Richard Pajor, as well as two sisters, Barbara Kavarsky and Maureen Turvey.
John was known by many that knew him for his jokes, his sharp wit, funny looks, and jovial laugh. He has reunited with his brothers and sisters, parents, friends, Mom, Nan, Ali dog, Sam, George, Mabel, Lady, Chessie and many others gone before him. They are laughing and talking up a storm and are so glad to be together again.... Jack and Aaron love you Papa! We'll all see you down the road.
A memorial service for John will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, 880 Farmington Ave, Kensington, CT 06037 or Berlin Upbeat c/o of Berlin High School, 139 Patterson Way, Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 14, 2020