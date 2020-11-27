John P. Seguin, 72, husband of Kathleen (Letizia) Seguin of Bristol, passed away Nov. 23, at home with his family by his side.
He was born Feb. 6, 1948 in Bristol and was a son of Josephine (Balestracci) Seguin of Bristol and the late John P. Seguin. John was a remodeler for many years in Bristol and was well known for his carpentry skills. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. John was a member of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 1010 and the American Legion Post 2.
Besides his wife and mother, John is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Collin and Sheli Seguin of Suffield, a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Bryan Sojkowski of East Hampton, Mass., a brother Roger Seguin and his significant other Esther Massotti of Bristol, three sisters and two brothers-in-law, JoAnn (Mike) Seguin-Garrity of Bristol, Susan (Robert) Charette of Bristol and Betty Paris of Bristol, five grandchildren, Madelene Seguin, Julianna Seguin, Isla Sojkowski, Finn Sojkowski and Yara Sojkowski and several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of John's life will be held in the spring. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956, or to The American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. The Seguin Family invites you to leave a message of sympathy or a photo on John's guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com