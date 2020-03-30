Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

John S. Cerpovicz

John S. Cerpovicz Obituary
John S. Cerpovicz, 70, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Kacmarcik) Cerpovicz. John was a former New Britain resident and lived in Berlin for the past 40 years. He was formerly employed at CNG for over 40 years before retiring.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer Godfrey of New Britain; a sister, Phyllis Trexler of New Britain; a brother, Robert and his wife Holly Cerpovicz of New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Bobbi Temple and Jordan Temple of Berlin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a daughter, Joann Temple, and by a brother, Donald Cerpovicz.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a future date to be announced. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Hospital. The family also appreciates the thoughtfulness behind Mass Cards, if you would like to remember John in this way. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020
