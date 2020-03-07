|
|
John "Ruse" Santo Russo, 77, of Plantsville, CT, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020, with his cherished children by his side.
He is survived by his daughters Barbara Steele and her husband Jeff of Southington, Beverly Roche and son in law Tom Roche of Plainville, and his son John Frank Russo of Plantsville. "Papa" will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Kyle & Brynn Steele and Elizabeth & Emerson Roche. He also leaves behind his 1955 T-Bird, his sister Anita, and many nieces and nephews, as well as his partner in crime, Annette Redfield, whom he spent the last four years with. He had many special and life-long friends he leaves behind as well.
We invite family and friends to pay their respects on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home on 444 Farmington Ave from 10-11 am. Military honors will be at Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at 12 o'clock. For complete obituary or online messages, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
"I taught you everything you know, just not everything I know" – Dad
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020