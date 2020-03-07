Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
For more information about
John Russo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery
Middletown, CT
View Map

John Santo "Ruse" Russo


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Santo "Ruse" Russo Obituary
John "Ruse" Santo Russo, 77, of Plantsville, CT, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020, with his cherished children by his side.
He is survived by his daughters Barbara Steele and her husband Jeff of Southington, Beverly Roche and son in law Tom Roche of Plainville, and his son John Frank Russo of Plantsville. "Papa" will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Kyle & Brynn Steele and Elizabeth & Emerson Roche. He also leaves behind his 1955 T-Bird, his sister Anita, and many nieces and nephews, as well as his partner in crime, Annette Redfield, whom he spent the last four years with. He had many special and life-long friends he leaves behind as well.
We invite family and friends to pay their respects on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home on 444 Farmington Ave from 10-11 am. Military honors will be at Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at 12 o'clock. For complete obituary or online messages, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
"I taught you everything you know, just not everything I know" – Dad
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -