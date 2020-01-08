Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
1318 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT
View Map

John Stanley Samsell


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Stanley Samsell Obituary
John S. Samsell, 83, husband of Elaine (Guzior) Samsell, of Windsor Locks and formerly of Wethersfield, passed away on January 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. John was born in Moosic, PA on February 17, 1936 to the late Stanley and Stella (Roman) Samsell.
From 1954 to 1957, John served in the United States Air Force 38th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron, Strategic Air Command. After four years of dedicated service to our country, he received an honorable discharge.
He was the owner and operator of Midtown Transmission Center in Newington and New Britain for more than 30 years before retiring. In his retirement, John enjoyed antiquing, traveling, and the art of stained glass. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
John leaves behind his loving wife Elaine and his sons Keith Samsell of Suisun City, CA, and Brian Samsell of Southwick, MA. He also leaves behind his two brothers Joseph Samsell and Robert Samsell of Scranton, PA. He was predeceased by parents Stanley and Stella Samsell, and his brother Paul Samsell.
Funeral services will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 1318 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, CT on Friday, January 10th at 11:30 a.m. Calling hours will be held at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington, CT on Friday morning from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Donors Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -