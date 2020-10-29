1/1
John Stephen Fusco
John Stephen Fusco, 60, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late John and Juliette (Damiano) Fusco. John loved going to the beach and cooking for his family, his specialty was chicken marsala. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and avid sports fan.
He is survived by his children, Gary, John, Tessa and Stephanie Fusco, their mother Venise Fusco; his grandchildren: Alexis, Tatiana, Michael, Anthony, Madison, Ian, Elliot and Nathan. As well as his sister Christina Flammang and brothers Mark, Thomas and Joseph Fusco, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Nina Isabella Fusco, his sister Cynthia Fusco and his brother Jeffery Fusco.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. A private burial will be held in St. Mary Cemetery.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
