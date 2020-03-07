|
|
John "Jack" Willard Soper, passed away peacefully at his home in Old Saybrook CT on
February 13, 2020. Jack, as friends knew him, was the son of Helen Crocker Soper and
Dr.Willard Burr Soper. He grew up in New Haven CT where he attended The Hopkins
Grammar School and later resided in Fitchburg Massachusetts. He was smart, an avid
reader, a competitive athlete, an entrepreneur, and a Jack-of-all-trades. He attended
Brooks School, 1938 – 1942 where he played football, baseball and rowed crew, and was
the captain of the hockey team. Jack entered Yale University in 1942, however at age 19
World War II interrupted Jack's Yale education and he entered the US Army Air Force
where he worked as a navigator in Aircraft Transportation in Great Falls, Montana.
Jack returned to Yale in the fall of 1946, as part of the class of 1945 W. He studied
economics, played varsity hockey, joined DKE fraternity and The Book and Snake
Society at Yale graduating in 1949. Jack married Maxine Porter in 1947 and they had
four children together. Willard, Jared, John and Martha. After Yale, Jack worked as an
engineer at Union Manufacturing Company until 1956 when he was awarded a Sloan
Fellowship at MIT. After receiving an MBA from MIT Jack founded Wilmart Inc.,
named after his oldest and youngest children. His company owned and operated
automated car washes under the name of Top Notch Car Wash. In 1970 Jack married
Martha Davis Parsons. The couple was married 46 years until she passed on in January of
2016. After retirement, the members and staff of the Old Lyme Country Club where he
played golf, tennis and platform tennis became Jack's second family. He was devoted to
the club and his many friends that kept him active and young beyond his years. Jack
leaves his four children, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Jack will be
laid to rest next to his parents, Helen Tufts Crocker and Dr. Willard Burr Soper, who also
was a Yale graduate in the Grove Street Cemetery in New Haven. A celebration of his
life with be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Saint John's Episcopal
Church on the corner of Main and Cross Streets in Essex. To share a memory of Jack or
send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook, CT.
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020