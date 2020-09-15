1/1
Johnny Woods, 82, a life-long resident of New Britain, CT died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.  Johnny joined the army to serve during the Korean War and traveled the world.  He retired from the Fafnir Bearings Company. Johnny is survived by his daughter, Tracy Woods of Korea; grandson, Joshua White of Meriden; and sister, Eleanor Jackson of Katy, TX as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Woods; his son, Johnny; parents, Ina Yopp Dixon Woods and Oscar Woods and several siblings. The Homegoing Celebration for Johnny will be held "Outside", Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley Street in the military section in New Britain, CT.  Please wear a mask.  There will be no calling hours due to the health pandemic. Service of comfort and compassion are provided by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St, New Britain, CT 06051.  To extend condolences to the Woods family or to share a memory of Johnny, please visit the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
