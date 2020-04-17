|
Jon David Hall, 82, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at The Summitt at Plantsville.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Ernest and Renee (Peterson) Hall. David was a New Britain and Kensington resident before moving to Southington in 1972. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served on the U.S.S. Fulton. In his younger years, David worked at the family Ferndale Dairy. He was a hard worker and was later employed at Tilcon for 30 years, before retiring. He was a member of Kensington Congregational Church, the Polish Club, and the VFW in Newington. He enjoyed antique cars, antiques in general, NASCAR, and the Boston Red Sox.
Surviving are two daughters, Wendy Hall of Plainville and Laurie Lanteri and her husband James of Bristol; a son, Aaron Hall of Meriden; a sister, Nancy Howse of Waterbury; a brother Timothy Hall and his wife Jill of Naples, FL; three grandchildren, Jennifer Archambault, Matthew Bruce and Bryan Bruce; a great- granddaughter, Tallis Archambault; a special friend, Florence Conner and her family; several cousins, nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carol (Reynolds) Hall and by his brother Thomas Hall.
Private graveside services will be held at South Burying Ground in Kensington. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Jon David with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 17, 2020