Jonathan N. Oushan, 34, formerly of New Britain, CT died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Born in Hartford, CT, the son of Alfred and Linda (Godje) Oushan, he lived most of his life in New Britain. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his sister Christina and her husband, Ed Lada of Holiday, FL. Three aunts: Lisa and her husband, Natenal Eshou of Wolcott, CT, Violet and her husband, Boris, Lazari of Queens, NY and Sarah Godje of Turlock, CA. His cousins Jessica and her husband, Joseph Kiryakos, Daniella and her husband, Hani Eshouzadeh, Robert and his wife Shannen Eshou, Daniel and his wife, Paige Eshou, Samuel Godje, Crystal Godje and Maryanne Godje, Jason and his wife, Danielle Lazari, Steven Lazari, and several great-aunts and great-cousins. Jonathan was preceded by his beloved Uncle Samuel Godje.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020, 10 AM at St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East, 120 Cabot St. New Britain. Burial will follow in the St. Thomas Cemetery, 353 Barbour Road New Britain.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Food Bank 2 Research Parkway Wallingford, CT 06492. Farrell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com