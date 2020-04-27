Home

Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100

Jordan Scott Chasse

Jordan Scott Chasse Obituary
Jordan Scott Chasse, 36 of Plainville, left his family and friends heartbroken on Friday April 24, 2020.
The much loved son of John and Ondrea (Smykla) Chasse, he was a lifelong resident of Plainville. Remembered for his fierce sense of loyalty and kind heart, he will be missed beyond words.
Jordan's family will celebrate his life privately. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Chasse family for their trust. For the complete obituary and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
