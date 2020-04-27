|
Jordan Scott Chasse, 36 of Plainville, left his family and friends heartbroken on Friday April 24, 2020.
The much loved son of John and Ondrea (Smykla) Chasse, he was a lifelong resident of Plainville. Remembered for his fierce sense of loyalty and kind heart, he will be missed beyond words.
Jordan's family will celebrate his life privately.
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020