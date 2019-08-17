|
|
Joseph A. Rogan, 92, of Kensington, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, peacefully at his home in Kensington. Born in New Britain, Conn., to Joseph and Anna Rogan, he was a lifelong native of New Britain and Kensington. Joseph married the former Mary Hunt from Lancashire, England, in 1957. After 60 years of marriage, she passed away on August 7, 2017. He began and ended his career as a teacher at Roosevelt Junior High School, until his retirement in 1987. He was known by family and friends as a devoted family man and dedicated caregiver who delighted in taking care of his children, grandchildren, mother of 96 years, and his wife.
In his earlier years, he was very athletic and enjoyed running and swimming in the ocean. Mr. Rogan is survived by four sons, David Rogan and his wife, Grace of Berlin, John Rogan and his wife, Cheryl of Salem, N.H., Peter Rogan and his wife, Kathleen, of Vernon, Conn., and Michael Rogan of Berlin; seven grandchildren, Brian Rogan, Benjamin Rogan, Erin Henry, Gabriel Rogan, Renee Rogan, Tommy Rogan, and Sara Rogan. He was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Rogan.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug 23, 2019, starting at 9 a.m. from the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St., Berlin. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019