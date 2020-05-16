|
Joseph B. Panella, 89, of Plantsville, died peacefully on May 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Vella (Soucy) Panella, who in June would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
He was born in New Britain, CT on February 25, 1931 to the late Bernardo and Marcella (Lestini) Panella. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, and was a member of the American Legion and National Tooling & Machine Association. Joseph was one of the founders of All Five Tool Company in Bristol and was President for 45 years. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved to golf. Joseph was also a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church in Plantsville.
In addition to his wife Vella, Joseph is survived by his son Bruce Panella and his wife Kathy of Plantsville; his daughter Bonnie Deitz of Meriden; and his 3 grandchildren Christopher Panella, Leanne Wade and her husband William, and Lauren Panella. He is predeceased by his siblings Lucy Sideranko and Dominic Panella.
Due to the current pandemic funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 16, 2020