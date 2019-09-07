|
Joseph B. Sachetti, Sr., age 86, of Seminole, Fla., died suddenly Aug 26, 2019, at home. Born July 13, 1933, in Hartford, Conn., to Rose (Egan) Sachetti Drust and Anthony Sachetti.
Joseph was a life-long resident of Berlin, Conn., before retiring to Seminole, Fla. He initiated, with two other Marines, the Marine Corps League in Berlin, Conn. He served as the commandant of the Marine Corps League there for four years. The Toys for Tots Drive was also a main focus every year there which he was very proud of. Also, their Easter Egg Hunts were looked forward to by children in surrounding towns every Easter. He had served in the Marine Corps from 1951 - 1953 during the Korean War. He worked for Sunshine Biscuit as a salesman and then General Cigar - holding many positions while there for many years. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren above all else. He was a wonderful friend and he enjoyed being with them and entertaining them.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Judith Sicuranza, in June of 2019.
Joseph is survived by his two children, his son, Joseph B Sachetti, Jr., and his wife, Bette of Finksburg, Md., and his daughter, Rebecca M. Hale, and her husband, Jeff, of BelAir, Md., and their mother, Doris Sachetti.
Joseph leaves his beloved grandchildren, Joe Sachetti, and his wife, Shelby, Jill Bucolo, and her husband, Travis, Jon Sachetti, and his wife, Emily, Peter Zalcmanis, Jacob Hale, and Robert Sicuranza, Jr.; great-grandchildren Keller Bucolo, Gage Sicuranza, Sydney, Gwennie, Dylan, and Bennett Sachetti.
Joe leaves a sister, Nancy Kirejzyk, and her husband, Steve, of Old Lyme, Conn., and a brother, Ernest Sachetti, and his wife, Diane, of Naples, Fla. Joe also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Joe was a loving father, grandfather and Great Grandfather that was immensely proud of his grands and greats. He will be sorely missed.
Graveside services with Marine Corps Honors will take place at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Baltimore National Cemetery, 5501 Frederick Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019