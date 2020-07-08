Joseph Carroll, 95, passed peacefully on April 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph F. and Alice (Osakowicz) Carroll. He was born and raised in New Britain, CT.
Joseph was very proud of his time and service in the Marines. He served from 1943 to 1946 and fought in WWII on Okinawa. He was wounded in action and awarded with the Purple Heart.
Joseph leaves behind his sister Ann Raia of New Britain, CT; brothers Thomas Carroll of New Britain, CT and John and his wife Dorine Carroll of New Britain, CT; sister-in-law Mary Carroll of San Diego, CA; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Mary Carroll; brothers, Edward Carroll, Richard Carroll and his wife Barbara, William Carroll and his wife Hedy; and brother-in-law Samuel Raia.
Burial will be held privately.