1/
Joseph D. Zaleski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Zaleski, 91, a lifelong resident of New Britain passed on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Joseph was a WWII Navy Veteran and the owner of Zaleski Snow Guards for Roofs; which he founded in 1950. He is survived by his son, Jay Zaleski, also of New Britain.
Private funeral services with military honors will be held at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, New Britain, with Deacon Michael Rubitz officiating. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may share a remembrance or condolences @
SHAKERFUNERAL-
HOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved