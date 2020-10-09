Joseph D. Zaleski, 91, a lifelong resident of New Britain passed on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Joseph was a WWII Navy Veteran and the owner of Zaleski Snow Guards for Roofs; which he founded in 1950. He is survived by his son, Jay Zaleski, also of New Britain.Private funeral services with military honors will be held at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, New Britain, with Deacon Michael Rubitz officiating. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may share a remembrance or condolences @SHAKERFUNERAL-