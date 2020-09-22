Joseph F. Crowley, 83, of New Britain, died Thursday Night (Sept. 17,2020) at his home. Born January 7, 1937 to Joseph A, and AnnaReynolds Crowley in New Britain. He attended St. Thomas Seminary,graduated from New Britain Senior High School and attendedGeorgetown University and the University of Hartford. He served as aNew Britain police officer before joining the Hartford Times where hewas a crime and court reporter. He later joined the staff of WTIC Radioand TV where he served as an on-air reporter, writer and news producer.During that time, he covered every major crime story and criminal trial inConnecticut and New England. He also served as a guest instructor at theConnecticut Municipal Police Training Academy in Meriden, Ct.Following that, he served as director of the Public Information Office ofthe Connecticut State Police and as executive assistant to the state policecommissioner. He found time to return to New Britain and assist intraining and supervising an auxiliary police unit that included a volunteerpolice rescue squad that won several awards and state-widecompetitions. He closed his career as the director of Public Affairs atNew Britain General Hospital. He served on the parish councils of thechurches he attended. He called himself the "oldest alter boy" and lastlyserved as a Eucharistic Minister at St Katherine Drexel Parish. Joseph issurvived by his wife Elizabeth (Wolny) Crowley; his children, KevinCrowley and his wife Lisa, Thomas Crowley and his wife Jackie,Maureen Bracco, Timothy Crowley and his wife Lauren, ChristineYoumans and her husband Erik, John Crowley, and Kathleen Tartt andher husband Jason, his grandchildren, who were his world, SamanthaColangelo, Tyler and Andrew Crowley, Christopher and Alex Bracco,and Adam, Ayyub, Bilal, Safiyyah and Ibrahim Tartt and his greatgrandson, Calvin Bracco. He also leaves his sisters Joanne Casey andhusband Gerald and MaryEllen Kindelan and husband Davey and manynieces and nephews. He had many friends that were important to him,especially Mary and Frank Rich. Family and friends are invited to a Massof Christian Burial Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at 10:00 AM at SaintKatharine Drexel Parish (St. Jerome Church) 1010 Slater Road NewBritain. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bristol. There are nocalling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent Saint KatharineParish 1010 Slater Rd. New Britain, CT 06053 or to the JuvenileDiabetes Research Foundation 20 Batterson Park Rd. Farmington, CT06032. To send a condolence, please visit