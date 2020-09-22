Joseph F. Crowley, 83, of New Britain, died Thursday Night (Sept. 17,
2020) at his home. Born January 7, 1937 to Joseph A, and Anna
Reynolds Crowley in New Britain. He attended St. Thomas Seminary,
graduated from New Britain Senior High School and attended
Georgetown University and the University of Hartford. He served as a
New Britain police officer before joining the Hartford Times where he
was a crime and court reporter. He later joined the staff of WTIC Radio
and TV where he served as an on-air reporter, writer and news producer.
During that time, he covered every major crime story and criminal trial in
Connecticut and New England. He also served as a guest instructor at the
Connecticut Municipal Police Training Academy in Meriden, Ct.
Following that, he served as director of the Public Information Office of
the Connecticut State Police and as executive assistant to the state police
commissioner. He found time to return to New Britain and assist in
training and supervising an auxiliary police unit that included a volunteer
police rescue squad that won several awards and state-wide
competitions. He closed his career as the director of Public Affairs at
New Britain General Hospital. He served on the parish councils of the
churches he attended. He called himself the "oldest alter boy" and lastly
served as a Eucharistic Minister at St Katherine Drexel Parish. Joseph is
survived by his wife Elizabeth (Wolny) Crowley; his children, Kevin
Crowley and his wife Lisa, Thomas Crowley and his wife Jackie,
Maureen Bracco, Timothy Crowley and his wife Lauren, Christine
Youmans and her husband Erik, John Crowley, and Kathleen Tartt and
her husband Jason, his grandchildren, who were his world, Samantha
Colangelo, Tyler and Andrew Crowley, Christopher and Alex Bracco,
and Adam, Ayyub, Bilal, Safiyyah and Ibrahim Tartt and his great
grandson, Calvin Bracco. He also leaves his sisters Joanne Casey and
husband Gerald and MaryEllen Kindelan and husband Davey and many
nieces and nephews. He had many friends that were important to him,
especially Mary and Frank Rich. Family and friends are invited to a Mass
of Christian Burial Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at 10:00 AM at Saint
Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Jerome Church) 1010 Slater Road New
Britain. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bristol. There are no
calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent Saint Katharine
Parish 1010 Slater Rd. New Britain, CT 06053 or to the Juvenile
Diabetes Research Foundation 20 Batterson Park Rd. Farmington, CT
06032. To send a condolence, please visitwww.FarrellFuneralHome.com.