Joseph J. Gustin, 95, of Newington, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores (Haddad) Gustin, the love of his life for 68 wonderful years. He was a devoted and loving father to his three adoring daughters, Susan Helal, Laurel Klepacki, and Jody Viola. Born in New Britain, on July 25, 1924, he was the son of Charles and Susie (Norman) Gustin. He graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1942. Joseph honorably and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Upon discharge, he continued his education at CCSU and the University of Hartford. He was a Newington resident for over 60 years and a founding member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington.
In 1957, together with his wife, Dolores, he founded The Joseph J. Gustin Real Estate and Insurance Co. and was its president for nearly 60 years. Among his many accomplishments, he served as president of the Greater New Britain and the Connecticut Association of Realtors and was a former director of the National Association of Realtors. He was Realtor of The Year on four occasions, including on the local, state, and national levels. Joe was a vital and contributing member of the community and served as president of numerous business, civic and charitable organizations. He was a former president and member of The Lions Club of New Britain for the past 50 years, former president of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce, and a founder and director of First City Bank. In addition, Joe was a 4th Degree Knight and Chalice member of the Knights of Columbus, New Britain. He enjoyed spending many winters with Dolores at their homes in Florida. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed memberships at the Shuttle Meadow Country Club and Monarch Country Club, Fla.
A loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Joe leaves three daughters and their husbands, Susan and Roger Helal of Newington, Laurel, and Donald Klepacki of New Britain, Jody and Stephen Viola of Farmington; seven grandchildren, Stephen Helal and his wife, Marissa, Ashley Hancock and her husband, Justin, and Douglas Helal and his wife, Alyssa, Patrick, and Joseph Klepacki, and Stephen, and Ryan Viola, and four great-grandchildren, Shayla and Colin Helal, and Madison, and Keegan Hancock. He was predeceased by his brother, George P. Gustin. He leaves two loving sisters, Elizabeth Basil of West Hartford, and Dr. Marie Gustin of New Britain, and his devoted brother-in-law, Thomas Haddad of Spencer Mass., and many nieces and nephews. Joe's was a life well-lived in devotion and service to his family, community, church, and work. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will begin with a Eulogy given by his daughters on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 9 a.m. at Newington Memorial, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit. He will be laid to rest with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Club of New Britain, P.O. Box 1933, New Britain, CT 06050. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019