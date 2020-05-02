|
Joseph J. Ingram, Jr., 66, of New Britain, passed away peacefully Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT from complications of COVID-19. He was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Milko) Ingram, whom he took loving care of in their later years. Joseph was a lifelong resident of New Britain and graduated from Pulaski Senior High School. After that he worked for a time in the printing industry. He endeared himself to his nephews, Michael and Robert, as he lived next door and spent a great deal of time with them when they were young. Joseph is survived by his sisters: Margaret Paonessa, and Barbara Paradise and husband, Edward; three nephews and a niece and their spouses: Michael and Rebecca Paonessa, Robert and Christine Paonessa, Edward and Kate Paradise and Renee Paradise and Christopher Finneral as well as three great-nieces and five great-nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind Lecia Paonessa, who was a special friend to him for years and her husband Charles Paonessa. The family would like to thank the staff at Grandview Rehab & HCC for taking such good care of him while he was there. Joseph will be laid to rest privately beside his parents in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 2, 2020