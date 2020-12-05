Joseph J. Marino, 72, of New Britain, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home. Born in New Britain, the son of the late James and Anna (Lapila) Marino, he was a lifelong resident. After graduating from New Britain High School, where he played baseball, he joined the US Navy and served in Vietnam. While in the Navy, he began a lifelong hobby with photography. He worked at the DaKille Studio and later was a security guard at New Britain General and The Hospital for Special Care. He was also an EMT, fireman, and photographer at the Kensington Fire House and was a member of the CT Fire Photographers Association. Joe is survived by three sons Michael Smolicz and his wife Rebecca, Rick Smolicz, Steven Smolicz and his wife Christine; seven grandchildren Samantha Canzellarini and her husband Cameron, Jeff, Jason, Hannah, Taylor, Lexi, and Chelsea Smolicz; a great grandson Crew Canzellarini; a sister Linda and her husband Tom Giove and a nephew Tom Giove. Joseph enjoyed fishing and boating with his children and grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church 485 Alling St, Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.