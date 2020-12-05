1/1
Joseph J. Marino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Marino, 72, of New Britain, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home. Born in New Britain, the son of the late James and Anna (Lapila) Marino, he was a lifelong resident. After graduating from New Britain High School, where he played baseball, he joined the US Navy and served in Vietnam. While in the Navy, he began a lifelong hobby with photography. He worked at the DaKille Studio and later was a security guard at New Britain General and The Hospital for Special Care. He was also an EMT, fireman, and photographer at the Kensington Fire House and was a member of the CT Fire Photographers Association. Joe is survived by three sons Michael Smolicz and his wife Rebecca, Rick Smolicz, Steven Smolicz and his wife Christine; seven grandchildren Samantha Canzellarini and her husband Cameron, Jeff, Jason, Hannah, Taylor, Lexi, and Chelsea Smolicz; a great grandson Crew Canzellarini; a sister Linda and her husband Tom Giove and a nephew Tom Giove. Joseph enjoyed fishing and boating with his children and grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church 485 Alling St, Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eric Bonaiuto
Coworker
December 5, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved