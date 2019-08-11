|
Joseph J. Mazur, 99, of Kensington, died on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Born in New Britain to the late Joseph and Catherine (Zack) Mazur, he was a longtime resident. Joe was employed as an assembler for Fafnir and a member of its UAW Local 133. He enjoyed golfing and family vacations on Cape Cod, at the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City and day trips along the Connecticut shoreline. A favorite stop to eat was always at Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale. Joe also liked bargain shopping; he was the world's greatest coupon shopper. It didn't matter if you didn't need it. If there was a coupon for it, it was a great deal. He had a wonderful sense of humor and laugh which will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Dona Lee Mazur; his brother-in-law, Bruno DeMarco; and numerous nephews and nieces but in particular: Babe and Marcia Mazur; Catherine Mazur and Joe and Ann Mazur. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by Lena (DeMarco) Mazur, his beloved wife of 65 years; his siblings: Edward, Anthony, Helen, Stella, Emma and Sophie Mazur, Josephine Takacs and Mary Kupec.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery.
To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019