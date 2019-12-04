|
Joseph P. Bouchard, 55, of New Britain, CT passed away suddenly Saturday, November 9, 2019 at home. Joseph was born in Hartford, CT on September 20, 1964 and was the son of Nancy (Growski) Bouchard and the late Philip Bouchard. He worked for many years as a landscaper for Ernie's Landscaping.
Joseph is survived by his son Ryan Bouchard of Washburn, ME, and his longtime companion Marie Gaszek of New Britain, CT, his two sisters Dawn Trigilio of Cranston, RI, Rebecca Valley and her husband Albert of Bristol CT, his two brothers Evan Bouchard of FL, and Jeffrey Bouchard and his wife Trish of NC, his three step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including his special niece Nicole Plummer of Newington, CT.
A Celebration of Joseph's life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To extend condolences to the Bouchard family or to share a memory of Joseph, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 4, 2019