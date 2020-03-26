Home

Joseph R. Riccio


1937 - 2020
Joseph R. Riccio Obituary
Joseph R. Riccio, 82, of Bristol, husband to Helen (Pavlowski) Riccio, passed away March 23, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born on July 27, 1937 in Bristol, CT, he was a son of the late Joseph and Vera (Lilly) Riccio. Joseph had an at home furniture refinisher shop, refinishing furniture for most of his life. Besides his wife, Joseph leaves a son and daughter-in-law Robert and Catherine Riccio of Burlington, CT and a daughter and son-in-law Darlene (Riccio) and Stephen Oakes, Sr. of Terryville, CT; six grandchildren Stephen, Jr., Brandon, Derek, Jason, Jennifer, and Jocelyn and one great grandchild Oaklynn. Joseph was predeceased by his brother Edward Riccio and his sister Marion Ritondo. There are no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
