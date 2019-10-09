|
|
Joseph S."Zeb" Dzioba, 91, of New Britain, CT passed peacefully at home in the presence of family Monday, October 7, 2019. Joseph was born on February 23, 1928, and was the son of the late Lawrence and Stella (Bak) Dzioba. He was predeceased by his adored wife of fifty-six years, Alice (Hayes) Dzioba. Joseph retired from Stanley Works after more than forty years as a tool and die maker. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Northwestern Veterans Club. Joseph had a wonderful sense of humor, bringing laughter and joy to all that knew him. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching baseball and his Wednesdays with the Stanley Seniors.
Joseph is survived by his three loving daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne Salce and John Leonard of Amsterdam, NY, Nancy and Kevin Lear of Franklin, MA, and Sally Grondin and the late Michel Grondin of Bristol, CT. Dziadzi will be dearly missed by his cherished grandchildren, Kayla and Sarah Salce, Samantha (Lear) and Jeff Westfall, Margaux Lear, and Marc and Meghan Grondin. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings Cecelia Sperdutti, Lucy Masocco and Donald Dzioba.
Funeral Rites for Joseph will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 11 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain, CT. Burial with full military honors rendered by the United States Army will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. The American flag will be presented to Joseph's daughter, Sally. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to a in Joseph's name would be appreciated. To extend condolences to the Dzioba family or to share a memory of Joseph, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019