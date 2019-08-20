|
|
Joseph Sochacki, 93, of New Britain, passed away August 18, 2019. He was born in Poland, son to the late Antoni and Jozefa (Kasprzyk) Sochacki. At the very young age of 16, he was forced into labor camps with his sister, Alexandra, in Germany, and both made it safely back. He settled in New Britain in 1951 and made it his home. He was also a retiree of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He will be remembered for his love of fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by niece, Sophie Brojek of Farmington, his great- nephew, Christopher Brojek and great-great-nephew, Christopher J. Jr., niece, Ewa Wisniewska, and her husband, Zbigniew of Newington, and their children, great-nieces and nephews, Marta and Tom Walsh, and their children, Zachary and Alexis, Katarzyna, and Mark Irzyk, and their son, Jackson, and nieces in Poland, Maria Maminska and Elzbieta Maminska.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ewa Michalec, his caregiver for over five years, for her compassionate care and love extended to Joseph.
A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by his Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019