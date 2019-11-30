|
Josephine Kalisz, 91 of Plainville, CT (formerly of New Britain) died Monday, November 25, 2019 at home. Josephine was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Eleanor (Lenarciak) Komosa. She went to Poland after her 1St birthday and returned when she was about 7. Josephine worked for Stanley Works as an inspector for many years before retiring. During the 70's Josephine spent time as a Holmes School Do-Re-Me Mommies Choir and enjoyed singing with her friends. During the holidays she enjoyed making homemade pierogis and poppyseed bread with her grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, going to the casino with her New Britain neighbors. Josephine adored her grandchildren and always wanted to spend as much time with them as possible. She will be missed. A special thanks to Kinga a wonderful nurse/caregiver who spent countless hours caring for Mom. Josephine always looked forward to your visits and speaking Polish with you.
Josephine is survived by her three sons, Michael Kalisz of Plainville, CT., Christopher Kalisz and his wife Virginia of Waterford, CT., Stephen Kalisz and his wife Beth of Plainville, CT., her eight grandchildren, Jessica, Sydney, Hayley, Allan and his wife Faith, Jessica, Amy, Billy, and Jimmy. Josephine was predeceased by her husband William Kalisz who she spent more than 50 years with and her two brothers Hilary and Henry Komosa and her sister Sophie.
A Celebration of Josephine's life will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, CT. There are no calling hours. Service of comfort provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Kalisz family or to share a memory of Josephine, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 30, 2019