Josephine (Messina) Primo, 92, widow of Carmelo Primo, formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla.
She was born in Sicily, Italy, and was the daughter to the late Salvatore and Carmela (Farinella) Messina. She was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Ann Church for many years. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She will be remembered for her willingness to help others.
She will be dearly missed by her four children, J. Salvatore Primo of Boca Raton, Fla., Jack Primo of Newington, Carl Primo of Berlin and Rose Lovino of Houston, Texas; her precious grandchildren, Nick and David, Michael and Cole Primo and four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Lucy Gibilisco of Newington and Concetta Ierna of Newington.
A time of visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m., at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., in New Britain. Funeral services will begin Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 10 a.m., at the funeral home for a brief gathering, followed by his Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m., in St. Joachim Parish, Church of St. Ann, North St., in New Britain. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum, New Britain. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
