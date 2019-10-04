Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444

Josephine (Messina) Primo

Add a Memory
Josephine (Messina) Primo Obituary
Josephine (Messina) Primo, 92, widow of Carmelo Primo, formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla.
She was born in Sicily, Italy, and was the daughter to the late Salvatore and Carmela (Farinella) Messina. She was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Ann Church for many years. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She will be remembered for her willingness to help others.
She will be dearly missed by her four children, J. Salvatore Primo of Boca Raton, Fla., Jack Primo of Newington, Carl Primo of Berlin and Rose Lovino of Houston, Texas; her precious grandchildren, Nick and David, Michael and Cole Primo and four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Lucy Gibilisco of Newington and Concetta Ierna of Newington.
A time of visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m., at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., in New Britain. Funeral services will begin Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 10 a.m., at the funeral home for a brief gathering, followed by his Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m., in St. Joachim Parish, Church of St. Ann, North St., in New Britain. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum, New Britain. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now